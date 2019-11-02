Sderot resident: 'We saw fire, everything was white'

'We ran to the safe room and then we heard a big boom,' a Sderot resident whose house was hit by a rocket said. 'We didn't sleep all night.'

Rinat Cohen, a resident of Sderot, whose house was hit by a rocket in a barrage that was fired on Friday night from the Gaza Strip, recalled the moments of fear.

"We ran to the safe room and then we heard a huge boom. We saw fire from the window, and when we opened the door of the safe room - everything was white," she related.

"We couldn't breathe," Cohen was quoted on Channel 13 News. "The neighbors came to help us open the door. We were all anxious, we couldn't sleep all night. We felt we were at war."

She also said that her husband was left outside the protected area. "We weren't all able to enter the safe room, there's no room. I feel it was an open miracle that we weren't hurt. There's a lot of fear, anxiety and panic."

Ofer Leibstein, head of the Sha'ar Negev regional council, addressed the tense weekend: "Unfortunately, we have returned to the familiar and unbearable routine. Once again the residents of Sha'ar Hanegev endure a sleepless and unsafe night, and the next day life returns to a confused and tense routine."

"I expect the political echelon to take immediate action to restore peace and stability to the area."