Somali ISIS affiliate swears allegiance to new leader

Somalia's Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate, one of the most important outposts of the jihadist group, swore allegiance on Sunday to the new leader named by the organization following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Reuters reported.

The group, which calls itself Somalia's Province, posted pictures on Telegram of around a dozen fighters standing among trees, with a caption saying they were pledging allegiance to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

Al-Qurashi was named the new leader of ISIS on Thursday, five days after al-Baghdadi was eliminated during an American commando raid on his compound in northern Syria.

The Somali affiliate’s move came a day after ISIS’ arms in Egypt and Bangladesh also pledged allegiance to Qurashi.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States knows who the new leader of the ISIS is.

“ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!” he tweeted, without providing further details.