ISIS' Egypt affiliate pledges allegiance to new leader

A media arm of the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group reported on Saturday that the group’s affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula pledged allegiance to ISIS’ new leader, The Associated Press reports.

Nasher news, which carries the group's news releases, also said that the Bangladeshi affiliate of the jihadist group pledged allegiance to the new leader.

It posted pictures of a handful of jihadists purportedly from Bangladesh with their faces covered standing under the group's black flag. Their index fingers were raised to pledge allegiance to new leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

Other pictures showed jihadists purportedly from Egypt's Sinai with their rifles and index fingers raised. The agency reports they too were pledging allegiance to the new leader.

Al-Qurashi was named the new leader of ISIS on Thursday, five days after the previous leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was eliminated during an American commando raid on his compound in northern Syria.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States knows who the new leader of the ISIS is.

“ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!” he tweeted, without providing further details.

ISIS’ affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula is called Sinai Province and has claimed responsibility for most of the terrorist attacks in the region in recent years.

In February of 2018, Egypt launched operation “Sinai 2018” in a bid to rid the Sinai Peninsula of Islamist terrorists.