PM:'We will act using both overt and covert means'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the rocket fire from Gaza over the weekend at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"This is a very sensitive and explosive security period in several arenas. In the north and south," Netanyahu said.

"Immediately after the shooting on the Gaza envelope, I convened a discussion of the security forces in the Kirya and gave instructions on a number of targets that we must attack and therefore the Air Force attacked them. You could surely be impressed by the intensity of the attack," he added.

"Hamas is responsible, as far as we are concerned, for any attack coming out of the Gaza Strip. I do not intend to elaborate on our plans. I do want to say that we will continue to work in all arenas for the security of the State of Israel, both by visible means and by covert means, at sea in air and on land."

Later, Netanyahu backed the government's coordinator for prisoners and missing persons Yaron Blum amid the criticism aimed at him by the Goldin family. "We will also continue our efforts to bring back our prisoners and missing persons. In this regard, I would like to say that I have full confidence in Yaron Blum who does his work reliably, seriously and responsibly."