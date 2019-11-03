Smotrich: Dismantling bloc - 'irresponsible folly'

"Barrier to unity gov't is Gantz’s insistence on disqualifying Netanyahu rather than unity on the Right,” Smotrich responds to Bennett.

Minister Betzalel Smotrich on Sunday morning addressed New Right leader Naftali Bennett’s statements implying that he proposed that Netanyahu dismantle the right-wing bloc.

“Dismantling the right-wing bloc would be an irresponsible folly that would lead to the establishment of an Oslo government which, when last established, brought about severe disasters.

“Elections are bad, but the dismantling of the Right and the establishment of an Oslo government are much worse. Bloc leaders must internalize: The barrier to the establishment of a unity government is Gantz’s insistence on disqualifying Netanyahu rather than unity on the Right,” he wrote.

Last night, Bennett declared in an interview with Channel 12 News that he and his party would not be an obstacle to establishing a unity government, and that if Netanyahu needs a "release" from his commitment to the right-wing bloc of 55 MKs to form a government with Benny Gantz, he himself is releasing Netanyahu from that commitment.

Bennett further stated that he would be fine with sitting in the opposition, provided that a government was established "now, as soon as possible."