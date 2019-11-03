Bennett: New elections would crush the right

New elections would "crush" the right, MK Naftali Bennett said Sunday morning.
In an interview with Galai Tzahal (Army Radio), Bennett warned that the right would suffer a disaster "of historical proportions."
Last night, Bennett delcared in an interview with Channel 12 News that he and his party will not be an obstacle to establishing a unity government, and that if Netanyahu needs a "release" from his commitment to the right-wing bloc of 55 MKs to form a government With Benny Gantz, he himself is releasing Netanyahu from that commitment.
Bennett further stated that he would be fine with finding himself in the opposition, provided that a government in Israel would be established "now, as soon as possible."
Addressing the rocket fire from Gaza over the weekend, Bennett said that a "root canal" was needed to get rid of terrorists forces in Gaza and not small, one-time acts of retaliation.