IDF preparing for resumption of rocket fire

The IDF has made adjustments in the layout of the Iron Dome anti-missile system over the past 24 hours and prepared for the possibility that the rocket fire from Gaza would resume.

The Palestinian Arab newspaper Al-Quds reported, citing Palestinian sources, that the Islamic Jihad terrorist attack is behind the rocket fire during Shabbat.

The Political-Security Cabinet will meet on Sunday afternoon in wake of the escalation in the security situation in the south.

The Israel Air Force attacked between 13 and 15 targets throughout Gaza, including targets belonging to the military wing of Hamas, in retaliation for Friday’s rocket fire which hit a home in Sderot. No injuries were reported in most of the attacks.

Among the targets of the IDF attack: a military compound of the Hamas air defense system, a military compound used by the organization's naval force, underground infrastructure and a weapons production site.

Meanwhile, in addition to the rocket fire from Gaza, an explosive device booby trapped inside a book was located on Saturday afternoon by hikers in Nahal Re'im.

Police sappers arrived at the scene and neutralized the explosive device. No one was injured and no damage was caused.