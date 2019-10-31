IDF confirms anti-aircraft missile launched towards IDF drone

IDF sources have confirmed that a short while ago, an Anti- Aircraft missile was launched over Lebanese territory towards an IDF UAV.

The UAV was not hit, according to the IDF. Hezbollah-affiliated media in Lebanon claimed that the drone was shot down.

In a separate incident last week, the IDF confirmed that one of its unmanned aircraft was lost while operating over the Israel-Lebanon border, but gave no details regarding the aircraft’s downing, nor did the IDF confirm if the drone aircraft was in Lebanese airspace at the time.

“A short while ago, during a routine security operation over the border, an IDF drone aircraft was downed near the border, on the Lebanese side,” an IDF spokesperson said.