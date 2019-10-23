Unmanned Israeli aircraft downed over Lebanese border

An unmanned IDF aircraft was downed while flying over southern Lebanon Wednesday morning.

Arab media outlets reported Wednesday that an IDF drone aircraft was shot down by Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The IDF has confirmed that one of its unmanned aircraft was lost while operating over the Israel-Lebanon border, but gave no details regarding the aircraft’s downing, nor did the IDF confirm if the drone aircraft was in Lebanese airspace at the time.

“A short while ago, during a routine security operation over the border, an IDF drone aircraft was downed near the border, on the Lebanese side,” an IDF spokesperson said.