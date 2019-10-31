Gantz optimistic a unity government will be formed

Blue and White chairman publishes update on coalition negotiations: The picture painted in the media is not necessarily accurate.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Wednesday issued an update to the citizens of Israel about the coalition negotiations.

“One week since receiving the mandate - a brief update from me to you. It is important that you read carefully,” he said.

“As soon as the results of the elections became known, I appointed a coalition negotiating team headed by Dr. Yoram Turbowitz. The team received very clear instructions from me about the negotiations, boundaries, what I would like to discuss and consider and what I will never give up (hint: related to you).”

“Last week, just after the mandate ceremony ended at the President's Residence, I called 14 party leaders with the intention of listening and starting the task of forming a government.”

“Within a few days, I met with leaders from the Likud, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor-Gesher, and the Democratic Union. And later this week I will hold more meetings. My personal meetings coincide with the relentless efforts of the negotiating teams that met with the corresponding teams in the various factions.”

“Yes, it's important that you know, there are gaps and it's not going to be easy.”

“Naturally, I cannot elaborate on the things that came up in my conversations with the faction heads, including those that are part of the bloc of 55 [MKs from the right]. I can only tell you that the picture being painted in the media is not necessarily accurate.”

“There are a variety of channels of communication in order to make progress. In the end, each and every one of the 120 Knesset members has a very great personal responsibility - the people of Israel have their eyes on us.”

“I promise to keep you updated and believe that the first week is only the beginning of the process that will eventually lead to the establishment of a broad and liberal unity government that will serve all Israeli citizens.”