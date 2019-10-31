Iran says new drone has become operational

Head of Iranian Army's Ground Force says new Farpad-type drone has been transferred to the military after successful testing.

Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, on Wednesday announced the production of a new model of Farpad-type drones.

The drones were transferred to the Iranian military's operational units after operational tests were successful.

Heidari claimed the new drone is intended for ongoing security, surveillance, searches, border control and other similar missions, and is intended to be used by the offensive infantry, rapid intervention units and intelligence units.

He further said that the drone is controlled from a ground station, it was equipped with electronic attack protection systems and has the ability to photograph targets.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to say with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishment

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Iran has also claimed it is in possession of the “father of all bombs”, described as a domestically-made 10-ton bomb with a high destructive power.

In April, the Islamic Republic showcased its domestically made fighter jets by flying the aircraft over Tehran during a military parade.