Kedar summoned to disciplinary committee over Rabin claims

Bar-Ilan University summons Dr. Mordechai Kedar to disciplinary committee over his claim Yigar Amir did not kill PM Yitzhak Rabin.

Rector of Bar-Ilan University, Prof. Miriam Faust, has summoned Dr. Mordechai Kedar to the Disciplinary Committee following his remarks at a demonstration in Petah Tikva in which he claimed that convicted assassin Yigal Amir was not actually responsible for the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

“The Bar-Ilan University administration strongly condemns Dr. Kedar’s comments,” the university said in a statement. “The things he said were said on his own accord, and in no way represent the university or its members. We believe that there is no place for these kinds of statements in Israeli society.”

Later, Bar-Ilan added that Dr. Kedar would not be permitted to speak on the university’s behalf and that he had been dropped from a planned trip to South America.

At a pro-Netanyahu rally Tuesday evening, Kedar claimed that Rabin had been the victim of a political conspiracy, and that Amir was not the actual assassin.

“Rabin’s murderer was a man with the initials Y.R. – not Yitzhak Rabin. Y.R. The person behind this was, apparently, a leading politician who wanted to eliminate Yitzhak Rabin because he wanted to ditch the Oslo Accords.”

The Left had then turned the assassination into a political weapon against the Right for something “Yigal Amir might not have done”.

“Why is he sitting in solitary confinement? So that he won’t tell people the truth,” continued Kedar, before calling for a “real investigation” into Rabin’s assassination.