Mordechai Kedar: Yigal Amir didn't kill Yitzhak Rabin

Convicted assassin Yigal Amir was not behind the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Bar-Ilan University professor and scholar of Arabic culture Mordechai Kedar claimed in a speech Tuesday evening, claiming that the late premier was the victim of a political conspiracy.

Speaking at a right-wing demonstration Tuesday evening in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Kedar denied that Amir had killed Rabin, claiming instead that an individual with the initials Y.R. had assassinated the prime minister.

Kedar, who spoke just days before the 24th anniversary of Rabin’s murder, went on to claim that a political leader, whom he did not name, had planned the assassination.

“Rabin’s murder was a man with the initials Y.R. – not Yitzhak Rabin. Y.R. The person behind this was, apparently, a leading politician who wanted to eliminate Yitzhak Rabin because he wanted to ditch the Oslo Accords.”

The Left had then turned the assassination into a political weapon against the Right for something “Yigal Amir might not have done”.

“Why is he sitting in solitary confinement? So that he won’t tell people the truth,” continued Kedar, before calling for a “real investigation” into Rabin’s assassination.

While the State of Israel’s Shamgar Commission, and the trial of Yigal Amir both found the then-25-year-old Bar-Ilan University law student responsible for the killing, numerous conspiracy theories have been promoted over the years suggesting that Amir may not have been the actual murderer.