Malka Leifer won't cooperate with psychiatric panel

Attorneys for accused sex offender facing extradition refuse to allow client to cooperate with psychiatric evaluation panel, demand ruling.

Malka Leifer, a 52-tear-old Australian educator accused of sexually abusing her students, has refused to cooperate with a psychiatric panel created to determine if she is fit for extradition.

The panel was created after the Jerusalem court in September ordered that Leifer undergo a new set of psychiatric examinations.

Leifer's attorneys, Yehuda Fried and Tal Gabbai,on Tuesday told the Jerusalem District Court: "We wish to inform the honorable court that we cannot agree to the panel's establishment, nor can we agree that our client should take part in any reviews which the panel may conduct."

The two also demanded the court immediately determine whether Leifer is fit for extradition.

Australian victim advocate Manny Waks told AAP: "We can't agree to the existence of this panel and we don't agree with our client Ms Leifer that she will take any part in any investigation that will be undertaken by the panel. We are asking the court to provide a final decision regarding the defendant's extradition, and we remain opposed to the existence of the panel."

Leifer, who is wanted in Australia on 74 charges of child abuse, fled to Israel from Australia in 2008 amid allegations that she had sexually abused students at the Adass Yisroel school in Melbourne.

Australia officially filed an extradition request in 2014.

Earlier this month, Israel's Supreme Court overturned the district court's decision to release Leifer to house arrest.

In July, a medical committee said she had faked mental illness in order to avoid trial.