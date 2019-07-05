Medical committee: Malka Leifer faked mental illness

The medical committee appointed to examine suspected pedophile Malka Leifer has declared that she pretended to be mentally ill, and that documents regarding her medical situation may be forged, News 13 reported Thursday.

The medical documents were passed to the committee from the Israel Prison Service. The committee has now passed them to the police.

Leifer is charged with 74 counts of child sex abuse, committed during her time as a school principal in Australia.

Australia has requested her extradition for several years. A trial is scheduled for September to determine if she is mentally fit to be extradited.

Previous medical committees, as well as the Prison Service and Leifer's private doctors, have claimed she is unfit to stand trial. However, police, Prosecutor's Office, and doctors hired by the State have found her to be mentally fit, and an investigation showed that she leads a normal life.

News 13 quoted Leifer's attorneys, Tal Gabbay and Yehuda Fried, who said: "The claim that the committee said our client is pretending to be mentally ill is very far from the truth. The committee said that we should meet again in another three weeks, since it did not have the relevant medical files."