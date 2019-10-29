'Kushner, Netanyahu reaffirmed strong, enduring relationship'

Jared Kushner meets with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss Iranian threat, peace efforts in the Middle East.

Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday night.

The two were joined by US Ambassador David Friedman, Special Envoy Brian Hook and White House Advisor Avi Berkowitz.

Kushner and Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Israel and discussed topics of mutual concern including ‎regional stability, the Iranian threat and peace efforts.

Earlier on Monday, Kushner met with Blue and White chief Benny Gantz.