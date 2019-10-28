Jared Kushner meets Benny Gantz

Special adviser to US President meets leader of Blue and White party to discuss US peace plan.

Senior adviser to US President Donald Jared Kushner met Monday afternoon with Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz in Jerusalem.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Deputy Assistant to the President Avi Berkowitz, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat, MK Yair Lapid, and Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer also participated in the meeting.

The parties discussed the strong and powerful alliance between the United States and Israel, and recent developments in the Middle East," the US Embassy in Israel said.

Kushner and his team also sought to hear Gantz's opinion on a variety of issues related to the peace process, possibly and for the purpose of making adjustments, if he eventually forms the government.

Kushner later met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to discuss similar matters, as well as the Iranian threat.