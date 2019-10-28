Tlaib endorses Sanders for President

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib officially endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president at a rally in Detroit on Sunday, CNN reported.

"We deserve someone who writes the damn bills," Tlaib said at a rally with Sanders at Cass Technical High School. "We deserve Bernie Sanders."

The Sanders campaign posted a video featuring Tlaib shortly after she spoke in Detroit.

"I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he's not gonna sell us out," Tlaib says in the pre-recorded clip, noting her nickname for the senator. "He understands that it's not just about policies and about words, but it's going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place."

When Sanders took the stage, he was quick to compliment his newest endorser.

"Congresswoman Tlaib has been a leader," Sanders told the crowd in Detroit, according to CNN. "Rashida has been a leader in the fight for decent jobs, a leader in the fight for affordable housing, a leader in the fight for a clean border and she has shown that she is prepared to take on corporate greed and corruption and stand with the working class of this country."

"I will look to her for her leadership in Congress under a Sanders' administration," Sanders added.

With the endorsement of Sanders, Tlaib joins Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Minnesota Rep. Ihan Omar in backing the Vermont independent.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders at a rally last weekend, during which she referred to him as “Tio Bernie”, meaning “uncle” in Spanish, the language of Puerto Rico where Ocasio-Cortez has roots.

Omar is scheduled to host Sanders in Minnesota next week, according to CNN.

Tlaib, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez are members of what they call "The Squad," an outspoken, leftist group of four rookie, youthful and racially diverse congresswomen whom President Donald Trump has accused of hating America.

Omar and Tlaib both endorse the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Sanders does not but upholds the right of Americans to boycott Israel.

In August, Sanders said the US cannot prioritize the wants and needs of Israel over all else if it wants to help bring peace to the Middle East.

In April, he described the Israeli government as “racist” and said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly."

Last year, he criticized Netanyahu and his policies, saying, "As someone who believes absolutely and unequivocally in Israel's right to exist... we must say loudly and clearly, that to oppose the reactionary policies of Prime Minister Netanyahu does not make us anti-Israel."

Tlaib claimed in an interview in May that Palestinian Arabs living in the British Mandate prior to the establishment of the State of Israel “provided” a safe haven to Jews after the Holocaust.

In addition, when asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, Tlaib replied, “Absolutely.”

In August, Israel announced it would bar entry to Omar and Tlaib over their support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Sanders criticized that move and suggested that Israel should not receive foreign aid from the United States if it stands by the decision.