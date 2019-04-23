Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu's government is 'racist'

Bernie Sanders says US shouldn't 'just' support country run by 'racist government,' should deal with Middle East as 'level playing field.'

Bernard Sanders, a Vermont Senator who ran in the Democratic primaries prior to the November 2016 election, said that the US should not "support one country" run by a "right-wing" and "racist" government.

In an video clip published on CNN, Sanders explained: "I spent a number of months in Israel, I worked on a kibbutz for a while, I have family in Israel. I am not anti-Israel. but the fact of the matter is that [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly."

"What I believe, and you know the United States gives billions of dollars in military aid to Israel. What I believe is not radical," he emphasized.

"I just believe that the United States should deal with the Middle East on a level-playing field basis. In other words, the goal must be to try to bring people together. And not just support one country which is now run by a right-wing, you know, dare I say, racist government."

Ignoring the fact that the Palestinian Authority has continuously refused offers of peace, even when Jerusalem was included, Sanders continued: "I am 100% pro-Israel, Israel has every right in the world to exist, and to exist in peace and security and not be subjected to terrorist attacks. But the United States needs to deal not just with Israel but with the Palestinian people as well.