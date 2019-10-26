23-year-old lightly wounded from stones thrown at car in Samaria

A young man's car is hit by stones at the Yakir Junction in Samaria.

A 23-year-old young man was lightly wounded from stones thrown at the vehicle he was driving at the Yakir Junction in Samaria.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

A month ago, a 23-year-old IDF officer was moderately wounded from stone-throwing on Route 55 near Ezon, Samaria.

The officer, who was on vacation, was traveling by car with his father. At one point, stones were thrown at the road and the officer was hit. An MDA team summoned to the scene evacuated the officer to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The IDF spokesperson reported that damage was caused to several other vehicles from the stones thrown at the road.