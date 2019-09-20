IDF officer moderately injured in rock attack in Samaria

23-year-old IDF officer on vacation moderately injured from rocks thrown by Palestinian Arabs at his vehicle.

A 23-year-old IDF officer on vacation was moderately injured on Friday from rocks thrown by Palestinian Arabs at his vehicle on Highway 55 near Ma’ale Shomron in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with initial treatment at the scene and evacuated him to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The officer is suffering from a facial injury. In addition, the vehicle was damaged.

On Wednesday, a female terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint.

The forces seized the terrorist and neutralized her. There were no injuries among the forces.

The terrorist was evacuated in serious condition to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, where she later died of her wounds.

An investigation into the incident found that the forces spotted the terrorist and called on her to stop, but she did not respond to their calls, pulled a knife and was shot by security forces.

