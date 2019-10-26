IDF soldiers fire at suspicious vehicle

In accordance with military protocols, IDF soldiers fire warning shots at truck driver near Gaza security fence.

IDF soldiers on Saturday opened fire at a vehicle identified the security fence in southern Gaza.

An IDF spokesperson said that the soldiers fired warning shots in accordance with firing protocols. Gaza's Heatlh Ministry reported earlier on Saturday that the truck driver suffered injuries to his neck as a result of the incident.

Early Saturday afternoon, residents of Jewish towns bordering Gaza reported that fighter planes made low flights over the Hamas-controlled enclave.

On Friday, 16 Gazans were wounded in the violent riots held weekly on the Gaza-Israel border, Gaza's Health Ministry reported. Six of the rioters were injured by live fire.

On Thursday, two rockets were fired from Gaza into the Mediterranean Sea, as part of an experiment, Palestinian Authority news outlets reported. The launches activated Israel's air raid sirens in the Hof Ashkelon area.