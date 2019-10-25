Gantz to be keynote speaker at rally in memory of Rabin

Blue and White chairman to attend and speak at central rally on 24th anniversary of assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz will take part in the central rally marking the 24th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, to be held next Saturday night.

The party said that Gantz will be the keynote speaker at the rally which will be held in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv.

Also speaking at the rally will be Shimon Sheves, the director general of the Prime Minister's Office during Rabin’s time in office, and Yaron Zilberman, who wrote and directed the film "Yamim Noraim," which tells the story of the murderer, Yigal Amir, in the period before the murder.

The Haaretz website reported that the organizers of the rally have asked the public for assistance in funding it.

According to the organizers, this is the first time that no movement or association is organizing the annual rally.