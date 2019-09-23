Film on Rabin's murderer wins award for best film

"Yamim Noraim", which describes Rabin's assassination from the perspective of the murderer, wins award for Best Film at the Ophir Awards.

The film "Yamim Noraim" (“Incitement” in English), which describes the events that led to the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin from the perspective of the murderer, Yigal Amir, won the award for Best Film at the Ophir Awards, colloquially known as the Israeli Oscars, on Sunday evening.

“Yamim Noraim,” directed by Yaron Zilberman and co-written by Zilberman and Ron Leshem, will be sent to represent Israel (if it is chosen) at the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles.

To date, ten Israeli films have represented Israel at the Oscars, the last of which was Joseph Cedar's "Footnote" in 2011.

The full list of Oscar nominees will be released on January 13, 2020.