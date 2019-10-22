Gantz: We're optimistic

Despite deadlock, Blue and White chief 'optimistic' about his chances of forming a new coalition government.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz told reporters Tuesday morning that he is optimistic about his chances of being able to form a new government, despite the ongoing deadlock in the newly-elected 22nd Knesset.

Gantz is expected to receive a mandate from President Reuven Rivlin in the next few days to form the next government, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned the mandate to Rivlin Monday night.

Speaking with reporters outside of his home Tuesday morning, Gantz said that he ‘felt great’ and was optimistic about his chances of forming a government.

“It’s a great feeling. We finished training this morning, and today we’re ready to get out and work.”

“Everything is fine; we’re always optimistic, that’s our approach to life.”