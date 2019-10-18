4,500 Arabs take part in weekly riots on Gaza border

Hamas-run “health ministry” says 69 injured in weekly "March of the Return demonstrations.

Some 4,500 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated on Friday in several locations near the Gaza border fence, as part of the weekly “March of the Return” protests.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza reported that 69 rioters were injured, 26 of whom were wounded by IDF live fire.

The “March of the Return” protests, orchestrated by Hamas, have been going on every Friday since March of 2018.

In last Friday’s protests, the rioters threw explosives and firebombs at the border fence and toward a military keep. Several suspects crossed the fence in the northern Gaza Strip and returned immediately to Gazan territory.

Two weeks ago, Hamas claimed a Palestinian Arab was killed by Israeli fire during the weekly clashes.

