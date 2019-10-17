Ben Shapiro visits Cave of the Patriarchs

“It was closed to Jews for 700 years under Muslim rule. Since 1967 it is open to everyone," American political commentator writes.

The American Jewish conservative political commentator and author Ben Shapiro came for a visit to Israel, visiting the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Wednesday.

“Went to Hebron yesterday and visited the Cave of the Patriarchs, Ma’arat Hamachpeila - the first plot of land purchased by Abraham in Israel and the gravesite of Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, Jacob and Leah,” Shapiro tweeted.

“It was closed to Jews for 700 years under Muslim rule. Since 1967 it is open to everyone. Thank God for Israel.”

Thousands of Israelis converged on the city of Hebron south of Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the Sukkot festival.

The city's Jewish community kicked off the two-day "Hebron Sukkot Festival" Wednesday, featuring a concert next to the Cave of the Patriarchs, guided tours of the ancient city, and expanded access of the Cave of the Patriarchs.

While Jewish visitors are given access to only a small portion of the tomb complex most of the year, during the two-day festival the Isaac and Rebecca Halls are opened to Jewish prayer services.