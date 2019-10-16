Watch: Thousands celebrate Sukkot in Hevron

Thousands of Israelis converged on the city of Hevron south of Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the Sukkot festival.

The city's Jewish community kicked off the two-day "Hebron Succot Festival" Wednesday, featuring a concert next to the Cave of the Patriarchs, guided tours of the ancient city, and expanded access of the Cave of the Patriarchs.

While Jewish visitors are given access to only a small portion of the tomb complex most of the year, during the two-day festival the Isaac and Rebecca Halls are opened to Jewish prayer services.

Wednesday's free concert includes performances by Lipa Schmeltzer, Aharon Razel, Haim Israel, The Kinderlach and Yonatan Shainfeld.