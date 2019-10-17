Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel: Trump "isn't an academic, doctor or professor - but he's a businessman who does what he promised."

Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, spoke about the letter sent by US President Trump to Erdogan, in which he urged the Turkish leader: "Don't be a fool!"

Zell told Galei Tzahal that "The American public loves how Trump doesn't mince words. True, he's not an academic, a doctor or a professor - but he's a businessman who does what he promised."

In the letter, dated October 9 and published Wednesday by Trish Regan of Fox Business, Trump tells the Turkish leader, “Let's work out a good deal! You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy and I will. I've already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson.”

"I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down. You can make a great deal. General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never have made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received,” added Trump.

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen. Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool! I will call you later,” the letter concludes.