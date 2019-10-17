Trump to Erdogan: Let's work out a deal, don't be a fool!

In letter last week, US President urged Turkish President to make a deal with the US on Syria.

US President Donald Trump urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make a deal with the US on Syria, according to a letter obtained by Fox Business and published on Wednesday.

In the letter, dated October 9 and published by Trish Regan, Trump tells the Turkish leader, “Let's work out a good deal! You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy and I will. I've already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson.”

"I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down. You can make a great deal. General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never have made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received,” added Trump.

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen. Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool! I will call you later,” the letter concludes.

The publication of the letter comes ahead of a meeting in Ankara between Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Erdogan.

Turkish soldiers last week launched a cross-border assault against Kurdish fighters Turkey sees as terrorists.

The operation was launched three days after Trump’s announcement of a withdrawal of US forces in northeastern Syria, leading to some accusations that Trump’s move was an authorization for Turkey to invade the region.

While Trump defended his administration’s plans to withdraw US forces from northern Syria, he also made clear that the US would not allow Turkey to do anything inhumane in Syria.