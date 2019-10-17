Bomb found during secured entry into Joseph's Tomb

IDF secures entry of over 1,000 Jews into Joseph's Tomb in Shechem.

Last night, IDF fighters, Border Police forces, Israel Police and the Civil Administration secured the entry of about 1,350 visitors into the tomb of Joseph, located in Shechem.

During the entry, an improvised explosive device was found and neutralized by the fighters. Prayers continued as planned.

Also during the night, IDF fighters and Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police forces arrested ten wanted suspects involved in terrorist activities. The suspects were taken for questioning.

In addition, during IDF searches for illegal weapons in the village of Beit Awa in the Judea Regional Area, the fighters seized a “Carlo” weapon.





