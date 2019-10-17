Report: IDF soldiers attacked near Joseph's Tomb

Palestinian Arab sources reported that violent clashes erupted Wednesday evening following IDF soldiers’ entry into the eastern part of the city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria to secure a visit by Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb.

Medical officials in Shechem said that three Palestinian Arabs were injured in the clashes and were transported to a hospital in the city.

According to the reports, the IDF entered Shechem via the Beit Furik Crossing and deployed along Amman Street during the Jewish worshipers’ visit to Joseph's Tomb.

Young Palestinian Arabs attacked the forces with rocks, and they responded by firing tear gas grenades at the rioters.

Under the Oslo Accords of 1995, the complex of Joseph’s Tomb is an enclave under Israeli security control within Area A, which is under full Palestinian Authority control. Over the years, Joseph's Tomb has been the scene of violent clashes, which included, among other things, shooting attacks and attempts to burn the compound by Palestinian Arabs.