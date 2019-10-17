Gantz considering Rivlin proposal

Blue and White chairman reportedly willing to consider President’s proposal for a unity government with Netanyahu.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz is not ruling out President Reuven Rivlin’s proposal for a unity government with Binyamin Netanyahu, provided Netanyahu agrees on a date on which he would declare incapacitation, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

Rivlin's proposal, which was presented when he entrusted Netanyahu with forming a government last month, calls for the application of a model of two prime ministers serving at the same time. The proposal would give force and power to the role of the interim prime minister, meaning that whenever the prime minister is unable to fulfill his role the interim prime minister serves as prime minister in all respects.

According to Wednesday’s report, Gantz had told his associates, "We will sit a few months with Netanyahu, we will hold our breath, but there will be an expiration date."

The statement was made after a number of Knesset members from the Blue and White party expressed their opposition to the establishment of a minority government with the support of the Arab parties.

Some members of the party, including senior officials, said they would not join such a government if established, according to Channel 12 News.

MK Tamar Zandberg (Democratic Union) said in response to the report that a unity government should not be the leading option for Blue and White when it comes to forming a government.

"We did not recommend Gantz so he would sit with Netanyahu. On the same day that the right-wing bloc signs on a government that is free of Arab support, Blue and White begins to withdraw from their central election promise – a government of change. If Blue and White accepts the racist conditions of the right-wing bloc, that is a finger in the eye of every Israeli who elected to change the government," Zandberg said.