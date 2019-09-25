Rivlin taps Netanyahu to form coalition

President grants mandate to form ruling coalition to Likud Chair, PM Binyamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu: Unity government is order of the day.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday evening tapped Likud Chair and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the task of forming a ruling coalition, after meeting together with Netanyahu and his main challenger, Blue and White Chair Benny Gantz.

"As long as the negations and boycotts of various publics don't stop, as long as there is not motivation for creating covenants, to reach agreements and compromise, a government will not be formed," Rivlin said.

"I suggested to the two candidates to establish a government of equality, in which no bloc has an advantage over the other. I suggested that, alongside the prime minister to be chosen, the law be changed and significance and power given to the position of interim prime minister."

He added that a third round of elections must be avoided. "The people doesn't want additional elections. The challenges necessitate the establishment of a government in Israel. If a government is established, they will pay the price and, if not, the citizens of Israel will pay the price."

Netanyahu also spoke upon receiving the mandate, asserting that a unity government was the only possible option for forming a government.

A broad, nationalist, unity government - and, I should add, quickly - is the order of the day."

"I will do everything I can with the mandate you gave me, and I if I don't succeed, I will return the mandate to you," Netanyahu told Rivlin. "With G-d's help, and the help of the citizens of Israel, and with your help, we will establish a broad nationalist unity government later. I hope we will succeed now. I thank you very much for the important conversations between us and for the important and decisive effort to establish a broad nationalist unity government. As far as I'm concerned, I will make every effort in this matter."

Rivlin announced the decision after receiving the official election results earlier on Wednesday.

Under the law, Rivlin has seven days after receiving the results to name someone to form a government, but he opted to move ahead without delay, according to a statement from his office earlier on Wednesday.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible two-week extension.

If his attempts fail, Rivlin can then assign the task to someone else.