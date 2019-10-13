Trump: Those who got US into Middle East quicksand are inept

US President responds to criticism of his withdrawal from Syria, allowing Turkish assault on the Kurds.

US President Donald Trump responded to criticism of the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria, calling the Middle East "quicksand" and those who got the US into wars in the Middle East "inept."

Writing on his Twitter account: Trump said: "The same people that got us into the Middle East Quicksand, 8 Trillion Dollars and many thousands of lives (and millions of lives when you count the other side), are now fighting to keep us there. Don’t listen to people that haven’t got a clue. They have proven to be inept!"

Turkish soldiers on Wednesday launched a cross-border assault against Kurdish fighters Turkey sees as terrorists following the announcement of the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Over 100,000 people have been displaced in the Turkish offensive, according to the UN.

Trump has faced intense criticism at home for abandoning America's Kurdish allies, including from within the Republican party.