Hot and dry weather for Yom Kippur

Temperatures to remain above seasonal average until Thursday, forecasters say.

Despite earlier forecasts predicting that Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) temperatures will be average for the season, recent forecasts warn that Israel's "national fast day" will be unseasonably hot.

Though the numbers have been steadily dropping, a full 60% of Israelis say they plan to fast on Yom Kippur, with just 27% saying they do not plan to fast at all.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a rise in temperatures and a drop in humidity. Temperatures will be warmer than seasonal average in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures in Israel's inland and mountainous regions will remain higher than seasonal average. On Wednesday afternoon, strong northern winds will blow along the coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop slightly. Harsh northern winds will blow along the coastline.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with an additional slight drop in temperatures in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.