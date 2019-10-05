Rain in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

Despite forecasts to the contrary, Saturday saw rainfall across Israel, from the center of the country to the northern Negev.

Israelis reported rainfall in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Holon, and Bat Yam, and later in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Gaza area towns, and Dimona.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and local rains may continue to fall during the night. There may be isolated thunderstorms in eastern and southern Israel.

There may be flash flooding in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas, as well as in the northern Arava and northeastern Negev, Israel Hayom noted.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. During the afternoon and evening, there may be light rainfall.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with a rise in temperatures and a drop in humidity. In Israel's mountainous and inland regions, temperatures will be above seasonal average.

Wednesday, Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to seasonal average.