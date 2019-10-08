Report: ISIS propaganda found in Paris stabber's home

French investigators reportedly find USB key with ISIS propaganda in home of man who stabbed four police officers to death.

French investigators who searched the home of Mickaël Harpon, the Paris police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death last week, found a USB key containing Islamic State (ISIS) propaganda material and personal information on many colleagues of the attacker, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an internal report on Harpon quoted by France 24 said he showed signs of radicalizing in 2015 but “no problem” since.

Harpon was shot dead after stabbing four people to death with a 33-centimeter kitchen knife and an oyster knife during the lunchtime attack at his workplace on the French capital’s Île de la Cité. He had been employed at Paris police headquarters since 2003.

The four-page police prefecture report says “several” of Harpon’s colleagues “revealed having noticed in the past … signs of radicalization”. They “alerted their superiors" or sought advice from colleagues "specialized in such matters” as a result.

In the report, Françoise Bilancini, who heads the Paris Police Prefecture’s Intelligence Directorate (DRPP), writes that those items of information only came to her attention “in the course of informal discussions” after Thursday’s deadly attack.

The document says Harpon expressed support for the terrorist attack that killed 12 people at Charlie Hebdo in 2015, saying the satirical magazine’s cartoonists “had it coming”.

On the weekend, investigators found evidence that Harpon had supported Salafism, an extreme version of Islam.

The local prosecutor said on Saturday that Harpon exchanged 33 text messages with his wife shortly before the attack.

The messages exclusively concerned religion, and the attacker ended the conversation with "Allahu Akbar" and told her to "follow our beloved prophet Mohammed and meditate on the Koran", according to the prosecutor.

France's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, acknowledged on Sunday that officials should have kept a closer eye on Harpon.

"Obviously, there were failings," he told TF1 television.

Castaner had come under fire after initially claiming that Harpon had never given the "slightest reason for alarm" ahead of Thursday's attack.

He added that while Harpon had caused alarm among his colleagues as far back as 2015, none of them wanted to file an official complaint.

"Apparently they decided not to make a report," Castaner said. "The failure occurred at this moment.”

France has been hit by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent years, beginning with the 2015 attack on the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine which was followed by the attack on the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in which four people were murdered.

Since those attacks, France has been hit by a number of attacks claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), the biggest one being the attack in November of 2015 in which 129 people were murdered.

The country has been under a heightened alert in recent years in the wake of the attacks.