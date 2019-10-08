Iran to start using advanced centrifuges 'within weeks'

Iran's nuclear chief says the country will start using a new array of advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium.

Iran plans to start using a new array of IR-6 type advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium within weeks, the country's nuclear chief said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Ali Akbar Salehi told Iranian state TV that the array will consist of 30 such centrifuges.

Under the terms of its 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, the Islamic Republic had committed to not using the array until late 2023.

Salehi also said Iran is now producing up to six kilograms of enriched uranium daily.

"It means we have restored pre-deal" capacity, he said, according to AP.

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal signed with world powers in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.

Last month, Iran announced that it was firing up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium at a faster rate -- the latest blow to the landmark 2015 deal.

Iran is currently enriching uranium to about 4.5%. Prior to the nuclear deal, it only reached up to 20%, which is a short technical step away from the weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Two weeks ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran had started using advanced models of centrifuges to enrich uranium, in another breach of the 2015 deal.