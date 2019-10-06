'A great privilege to see Ari rejoice in Trump's J'lem decision'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman eulogized Ari Fuld in Gush Etzion Sunday evening, lauding the murdered father of four as an ‘outstanding American, an outstanding Israeli, and an outstanding Jew’.

Speaking during a ceremony marking the first yahrzeit (anniversary of his death) of Fuld in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem, Friedman recalled Fuld’s pro-Israel activism, and his jubilation over the White House’s decision to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“The voice of your brother cries out to me from this ground…and it reminds us, as only Ari can, that we must always stand for the truth. I remember how excited Ari was on the day that we opened the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, some 17 months ago,” said Friedman.

“He issued several moving videos. Through all his excitement and all his commentary, the point that reverberated over and over again was not that the opening of the embassy was good, not that it was the right policy, not that it was appropriate or that it was just. Rather what Ari said was that the moving of the embassy to Jerusalem was an act in solidarity with the truth.

“The United States did not discover something new when it opened our embassy there. Rather, the United States was the first among nations to take a stand for the truth, in recognizing Jerusalem’s undeniable eternal status as the capital of Israel, and Ari implicitly recognized this.”

“It was a great privilege to see Ari rejoice at President Trump’s decision. While we had no doubt that we had taken the right path, positive reinforcement from an American and an Israeli and a Jew of Ari’s stature was most welcome.”

Friedman went on to call Fuld, who was murdered in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian Arab terrorist near the Gush Etzion bloc last year, a ‘proud American, Israeli, and Jew’.

“To borrow a phrase from the book of Ecclesiastes, Ari represented so well the rope of three strands. He was a proud American, a proud Israeli, and a proud Jew. He synthesized each of those three characteristics, such that each of those strengthened the other two.”

“Ari was a better American because he was such an outstanding Israeli. He was a better Israeli because he was such an outstanding American. And being both made him a better Jew. We will never forget Ari Fuld.”

Fuld, an American-born father of four who moved to Israel and settled in Efrat, was a member of his town’s emergency response team. After being attacked near the Gush Etzion Junction last year, Fuld pursued the terrorist despite being mortally wounded, thus preventing the terrorist from killing other potential victims.