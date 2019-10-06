Watch Live: Remembering Ari Fuld, one year after his murder

A dream is fulfilled for Ari Fuld as an IDF hospitality truck is dedicated to his memory on the first anniversary of his death.

Sunday is Ari Fuld's first yahrtzeit (anniversary of death), and the Fuld family and the Ari Fuld Project invited the public to a dedication ceremony of the IDF Soldiers' Hospitality Truck at the Gush Etzion Junction at 4:30 p.m.



Last September, Ari Fuld died a hero's death after being stabbed by a Palestinian Arab terrorist in Gush Etzion. Despite his fatal wounds, Ari pursued his attacker to save others from being harmed before collapsing and succumbing to his wounds.

Twenty-six years earlier, Ari had enlisted in the IDF as a lone soldier together with fellow lone soldier Yehoshua Friedberg from Canada. A year later, in 1993, Yehoshua was kidnapped and murdered by Arab terrorists. Ari took it upon himself to always remember Yehoshua, keeping in touch with his family throughout the years.

The last project Ari was working on before his death was creating a hospitality truck to serve IDF soldiers as they travel from one mission to the next in memory of Yehoshua. Unfortunately, Ari didn't have a chance to complete the project before his life was cruelly cut short in the prime of his life.

On Sunday, on Ari's first yartzheit, his dream will be fulfilled and the truck will be dedicated in Yehoshua's memory, and unfortunately in his memory as well.