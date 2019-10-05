Sa'ar: When there are primaries, I'll run for Likud leadership

MK Gideon Sa'ar announced on Saturday evening that if Likud primaries take place he intends to contest the party's leadership.

"The convening of the Likud Central Committee is not necessary," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter. "Nobody denies the Prime Minister's position as Likud chairman. When there is an opportunity to contest the leadership of the party - as initiated by the Prime Minister himself a few days ago - I will run."

Those supporting the Prime Minister responded to Sa'ar's statement with: "The coup in Likud is dead."

On Friday it was announced that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided not to hold primaries in the party after considering it in recent days.

Instead, Likud announced that it was decided to convene the Central Committee to determine that Netanyahu would be the only candidate for the Likud leadership for the entire term of the Knesset that was sworn in on Thursday. According to the Likud announcement, the party's Central Committee will be convened on Thursday next week to confirm this decision.

The proposed resolution will also stipulate that the Likud will only be a partner of a government that Netanyahu will lead, whether for the entire term of the 22nd Knesset, or part of the term in a rotational agreement.