Netanyahu decides against primaries

Likud Central Committee to convene next week to confirm that Netanyahu will be its only prime ministerial candidate.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday decided against holding primaries for the leadership of the Likud party, just a day after announcing that he is considering such a move.

Instead, the Likud party said that it was decided to convene the Likud Central Committee to determine that Netanyahu will be the Likud’s only prime ministerial candidate for the entire term of the 22nd Knesset.

According to the Likud announcement, the Central Committee will convene on Thursday of next week to confirm this decision. The proposed resolution will also stipulate that the Likud will only be a part of a government headed by Netanyahu, whether for the entire term of the 22nd Knesset or for part of it in the framework of a rotation agreement.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that he was considering holding primaries for the leadership of the Likud in order to prove to the Blue and White party that there would be no replacement for him in the Likud, and as such Benny Gantz would have no choice but to sit with Netanyahu in a unity government.

Senior Likud officials later said that Netanyahu had yet to decide whether to move up the primaries for the leadership of the party, and the idea was raised on Thursday only for the purpose of a "trial balloon" to check the responses to the move.

