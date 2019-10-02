Cooler weather to continue

Drop in temperatures to continue until Friday, forecasters say.

The first week of the new Jewish year will likely continue to be pleasant, but the cloudy skies will not bring rain.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping slightly to seasonal average. Temperatures will range between 19-32 degrees Celsius (66.2-89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiryat Shmona, 16-26 degrees Celsius (60.8-78.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tzfat, 21-35 (69.8-95) degrees in Tiberias, 22-29 (71.6-84.2) degrees in Haifa and Tel Aviv. Jerusalem will see temperatures between 17-29 (62.6-84.2) degrees Celsius, and Be'er Sheva will see temperatures between 17-31 (62.687.8) degrees Celsius.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The clouds will clear later in the day, and there will be no significant change in temperatures.

Friday will be pleasant, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.