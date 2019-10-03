Lapid: I'm forgoing the rotation for the sake of unity

Blue and White's number 2, MK Yair Lapid, said that he was ready to give up on being prime minister in order to achieve a unity government.

Speaking on Thursday at the Blue and White faction meeting, Lapid said that "Israel needs unity. Not elections."

"Netanyahu is trying everything to drag us to elections. One man with three indictments stands between us and a national unity government. That’s what the country needs. This country needs a national unity government led by Blue and White, with Likud, with Liberman, with Labor. That’s what we said throughout the campaign."

Lapid added that, "for the sake of unity," he was ready to give up on the "rotation" that would see him serve as prime minister after number 1 on the Blue and White list, Benny Gantz.

"In that government there will be a rotation. Benny Gantz will be Prime Minister for the first two years. There’s no other option. We’re the largest party and Netanyahu is in the midst of his legal hearings. We won’t sit in a government with a Prime Minister who has been indicted or is facing such serious charges. If in two years Netanyahu will complete the legal process and be cleared of all charges then there’s no problem, he can come back. I hope for him that’s what happens."

"For the sake of a unity government I’m forgoing the rotation," he continued, explaining that "There won’t be a rotation with three people. That’s not serious. Running a country is a serious matter. It’s far more important to me that there’s unity in the country. That there won’t be another election. That this country begins a healing process. Mends the wounds. Changes the national priorities."

"The citizens of Israel deserve better, they deserve better than what’s happening in this building. They deserve a stable unity government with a Prime Minister who isn’t under indictment. They deserve a government that will focus on health, education and security instead of bribery, fraud and breach of trust," Lapid concluded.