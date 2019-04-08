Lapid: Giving up rotation won't change number of seats

MK Yair Lapid, number two on the Blue and White Party, on Monday morning told Kan Bet that he would not give up the planned rotation for the position of prime minister.

Currently, Lapid and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have agreed to rotate the premiership between them, with Gantz serving in the position for 2.5 years and Lapid taking over for the last year and a half.

"It won't change a quarter of a seat if I agree to give up the rotation," he insisted. "That's a tale the Labor party made up because [Labor leader Avi] Gabbay is trying to steal our votes."

On Thursday, a poll showed that the Blue and White party would win three seats more and jump ahead of the Likud if the rotation were canceled.

Lapid also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "is now bringing seats from the right-wing parties and the war is really who will be the largest party. That's what we need to focus on, because that's what will decide the elections. If we have a gap of 4-5 seats there is no power in the world that will stop us from forming the next government."