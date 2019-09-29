Anti-Semitic graffiti found in New York high school

Hate-filled graffiti found inside Westchester County high school for the second time in one month. Governor Cuomo orders probe.

Hate-filled graffiti has been found inside a Westchester County high school for the second time in one month, officials said.

While officials did not describe the graffiti found in Scarsdale High School in detail, they noted that the scrawls were anti-Semitic in nature, according to ABC 7 New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist school officials and local law enforcement in their investigation.

"I am disgusted by the hate-filled graffiti found at Scarsdale High School for the second time this month. In New York, we have absolutely zero tolerance for anti-Semitism and bigotry of any kind, and I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist school officials and local law enforcement in their investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“We have been crystal clear that hateful acts — whether they be in the form of graffiti or violence — are completely unacceptable, and we will continue to call them out whenever and wherever we see them," he added.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the hate symbols are especially disturbing to find on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

"The Westchester County Human Rights Commission is prepared to work with the school. Here in Westchester County we are proud of our diversity and will continue to teach and practice tolerance and acceptance. I want the people of Scarsdale, and this entire County, to know I will always stand with them," he said, according to ABC 7.

Two weeks ago, Cuomo ordered the NY State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate after swastikas were found carved into a bathroom door at a Starbucks location in Nyack, located near Monsey in Rockland County.

Earlier this month, a hasidic man was assaulted by several African-American youths in New York's Williamsburg neighborhood. He incident was recorded by security cameras.

As of August 25, New York police were investigating 145 anti-Semitic crimes, most of them in Brooklyn, compared to 88 from the same time period last year.

