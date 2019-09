Three youths of color attack hasidic Jew, steal his phone.

A hasidic man was assaulted Tuesday evening by several African-American youths.

The incident, which occurred at 10:00p.m. in New York's Williamsburg neighborhood, was recorded by security cameras.

In the incident, three thugs can be seen attacking the victim as he walked on Warsoff Place near Park Avenue.

Though the victim tried to flee, the attackers caught up to him, punching him in the face, and taking his cell phone.

Local police and civilian security forces are searching for the attackers.