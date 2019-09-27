US kills 17 jihadists in Libya

US forces said on Friday they killed 17 suspected jihadists in their third air strike in a week on southern Libya, Reuters reports.

The strike, conducted on Tuesday, hit southwestern Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement, without giving the location. Residents of the city of Sebha said they heard an explosion to the south.

Two separate air strikes had killed 19 suspected jihadists in southern Libya, the US military had previously said.

Some Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists retreated into Libya’s desert as the group lost its stronghold in the coastal city of Sirte at the end of 2016.

In addition to ISIS, the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) also has a presence in Libya. The US has targeted AQIM terrorists in past air strikes.

AQIM, the African branch of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, has in the past threatened France with attacks over its “hostility to Islam”.

