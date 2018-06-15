U.S. air strike kills Al-Qaeda terrorist in Libya

The United States military says it conducted an air strike in Libya targeting a terrorist from Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

The United States military conducted an air strike in Libya targeting an Al-Qaeda affiliate, killing one "terrorist," the U.S. military said Thursday, according to AFP.

The strike took place on Wednesday, approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of the town of Bani Walid, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement.

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, US forces conducted a precision air strike against Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)... killing one terrorist," the statement read, adding that no civilians had been killed in the action.

AFRICOM said it was the second American strike against AQIM in Libya.

The first, on March 24, resulted in the death of Musa Abu Dawud, a high-ranking AQIM official, officials said, according to AFP.

AQIM is the African branch of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, and has in the past threatened France with attacks over its “hostility to Islam”.

In January, Tunisian security forces killed a top aide of AQIM’s leader near the country’s border with Algeria.

Libya has been rocked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi, with two rival authorities and multiple militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Jihadists have taken advantage of the chaos to gain a foothold in the North African country. One of those groups is the Islamic State (ISIS), which has been gaining ground in Libya in recent years.

On June 6, AFRICOM said it had killed four members of an Islamic State jihadist group affiliate, also near Bani Walid.